Windies to hone T20 World Cup prep in Pakistan series

BRISBANE, Australia, CMC – West Indies Women play the first of three unofficial warm-up games against Pakistan Women here today, as they ramp up preparation for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup starting later this month.

The Stafanie Taylor-led side arrived here last weekend following a long trip from the Caribbean and will use the Pakistan series to try to quickly acclimatise to conditions while also sharpening their match fitness.

All three matches against Pakistan will be staged at the Tewantin Sports Ground in the coastal town of Noosa Heads, north of Brisbane.

The second match is carded for Saturday with the final match scheduled for next Monday.

West Indies are also down to take on hosts and reigning champions, Australia Women, in their first ICC official warm-up game on February 15 before clashing with India Women three days later.

Both matches will be held at the Allan Border Field here.

West Indies will be aiming for their second title after winning their first in India four years ago when they defeated Australia in the final.

They faltered at the semi-final stage when they played hosts two years ago during their title defence, going out at the hands of the Aussies.

West Indies have been installed in a competitive Group B alongside the likes of England, Pakistan, South Africa and minnows Thailand in the tournament which runs from February 21 to March 8.

And they will be hoping to lift themselves and turn the corner on their ordinary form that has seen them lose nine of their last 11 T20 Internationals, while also going winless.