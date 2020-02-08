Trinidad: Two acquitted 15 years after murder of businesswoman’s wife

(Trinidad Guardian) Over 15 years af­ter Mala Mo­hammed, the wife of busi­ness­man Khalid “Un­cle Khalid” Mo­hammed was ex­e­cut­ed at her home, two men ac­cused of the crime have walked free.

It took a 12-mem­ber ju­ry be­fore Jus­tice Maria Wil­son at the Hall of Jus­tice in Port-of-Spain al­most two hours, Thursday af­ter­noon, to re­turn with the unan­i­mous ver­dicts for Shel­don Reid, 47, and 37-year-old De­wane Swan, both of Five Rivers, Arou­ca.

Be­fore be­ing led out of the court by po­lice of­fi­cers, Swan stopped to thank the ju­rors for their ver­dict.

Reid de­clined to com­ment when braced by re­porters as he was clear­ly emo­tion­al on greet­ing his two sons and daugh­ter, who he had not seen since they were chil­dren.

“I just want to bury my wife,” Reid said as he not­ed that his wife passed away, last Sat­ur­day.

In a brief in­ter­view, Swan said he was pleased with the ver­dict but lament­ed over the time it took for the case to go to tri­al.

Ac­cord­ing to the ev­i­dence in the case, Mo­hammed was am­bushed short­ly af­ter dri­ving in­to the garage of her Ed­ward Street, Princes Town, home on May 10, 2004.

“Don’t kill me. I will give you all the mon­ey,” were Mo­hammed’s last words be­fore she was shot in her head and back.

The in­ci­dent was wit­nessed by Mo­hammed’s watch­man, who was re­strained by her at­tack­ers as he opened the gate. How­ev­er, he died be­fore the case went to tri­al and his tes­ti­mo­ny from the pre­lim­i­nary in­quiry of the case was ten­dered in­to ev­i­dence.

The Mo­hammeds’ for­mer maid Se­lene Sookoo was in the house at the time but hid un­der a pool ta­ble in the base­ment af­ter see­ing Mo­hammed’s at­tack­ers en­ter the prop­er­ty. She was not able to iden­ti­fy the at­tack­ers as they wore masks.

Dur­ing the tri­al, which be­gan in Oc­to­ber, last year, State pros­e­cu­tors re­lied on a se­ries of state­ments, which po­lice claimed the men gave when they were ar­rest­ed sev­er­al months af­ter the mur­der.

Po­lice al­so claimed that Swan took them to lo­ca­tions where he point­ed out ar­eas where they ran away and dis­posed of their dis­guis­es.

Through­out the tri­al, the duo’s de­fence at­tor­neys Wayne Sturge and Mario Mer­rittt re­peat­ed­ly ques­tioned whether their clients had been co­erced in­to sign­ing the state­ments on the promise of im­mu­ni­ty.

State pros­e­cu­tors brought two Jus­tices of the Peace who claimed to have su­per­vised in­ter­views and cer­ti­fied state­ments af­ter be­ing sat­is­fied that they had been giv­en will­ing­ly.

Mo­hammed’s hus­band was bare­ly men­tioned in the case as the lead in­ves­ti­ga­tor In­spec­tor Fitzger­ald George claimed that he was a per­son of in­ter­est and not a sus­pect in his wife’s mur­der.

George al­so claimed that Khalid, who was abroad when his wife was killed, did not im­pli­cate him­self when he (George) in­ter­viewed him.

He (Khalid) al­so de­nied ask­ing his broth­er-in-law to lie to po­lice over the cou­ple’s mar­i­tal is­sues, when he was be­ing ques­tioned.

George was al­so ac­cused of hav­ing a friend­ship with Swan’s fa­ther. He was al­so quizzed over whether his son was a mem­ber of the Ja­maat-al-Mus­limeen and had known Reid, who was al­so a mem­ber. George re­peat­ed­ly de­nied the claims.

Reid and Swan were al­so rep­re­sent­ed by Alex­ia Romero, Karunaa Bis­ram­s­ingh and Roshan To­ta-Ma­haraj. Joy Balka­ran and Can­dace Nan­ton rep­re­sent­ed the Of­fice of the Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions (DPP).