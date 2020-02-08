Last Update: 606.16 Movement: 0.15%
Current Update: 607.05 YTD Movement 0.17%
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 0.15% during the first period of trading in February 2020. The stocks of five companies were traded, with 66,212 shares changing hands. There was one Climber and one Tumbler. The stocks of the Demerara Distiller Limited (DDL) rose 2.50% on the sale of 21,026 shares. On the other hand, the stocks of Bank DIH (DIH) declined 1.23 percent on the sale of 3,570 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC), Republic Bank Limited (RBL), and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 41,305 shares, 251 shares, and 60 shares, respectively. The LSI closed at 607.05.