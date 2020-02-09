PhotosBanks DIH makes annual donations to 27 charities:By Stabroek News February 9, 2020 Banks DIH makes annual donations to 27 charities: Banks DIH Limited on Friday made presentations to over two dozen organisations in keeping with the company’s mandate to give back. It was noted that the company gives back to non-profit and non-governmental organisations from every background annually. Representatives of the organisations were presented with cheques at the company’s Thirst Park corporate office. The 27 organisations that are beneficiaries this year are: Missionaries of Charity, St Andrews Kirk, The Scout Association of Guyana, the Girl Guide’s Association, St John’s Ambulance Brigade, The Guyana Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, the YMCA, the YWCA, Uncle Eddie’s Home, the Salvation Army, the Gentlewomen Relief Association, the Guyana Red Cross Society, St Joseph Mercy Hospital, St John’s Bosco Boy’s Orphanage, the Guyana Society for the Blind, the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, St Phillip’s Parish Church, St Vincent De Paul Society, Our Lady of the Mount Charities, St Thomas More Men’s Home, St George’s Cathedral, including the Cathedral’s School feeding programme, the Dharm Shala, Guyana Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, the Shaheed Boys Orphanage, the Shaheed Girls Orphanage, St Ann’s Orphanage and the Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre. It was noted at the presentation ceremony that Banks DIH views the covenants between the company and the different organisations as one of the ways that it can give thanks for the support that it receives. One of the representatives of the organisations expressed gratitude to the board and management of the company for their generosity and continuous support over the years. The representative noted that when companies show their support to the different organisations, it helps them to continue their mission.Comments
