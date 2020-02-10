Guyana has to move swiftly to address issue of abandoned oil wells

Dear Editor,

On February 6th The Center for Public Integrity published a report discussing the dismal conditions in California (one of the most environmentally regulated states in the USA) where thousands of oil wells were abandoned due to the boom in the natural gas industry in the USA. These wells which have not been decommissioned are causing health & safety hazards, and will cost billions of US dollars to decommission. This burden has been left to the state budget due to many of the oil companies declaring bankruptcy and refusing to pay the cost of decommissioning the wells because they have not set aside enough funds in reserve.

Guyana still has the opportunity to react and act swiftly to prevent this serious problem from occurring in our homeland. This can be only accomplished via renegotiation of the various oil contracts. There is no reason why any future government should not pursue this issue while in office. The Guyanese economy cannot afford to play a zero sum game in this new industry. Where our gains are lost at the end of drilling and wealth gained has only shifted to the neglectful few while leaving the masses to suffer and endure the resulting health hazards.

We should be considering ourselves lucky that we have leaders on both sides that have faced serious health issues and can appreciate the importance placed on good health. However, it appears to many that greed is at their door step beckoning them to leave the path that uplifts others. If they are wise they can rule over it and if not they will be ruled by it and fighting over riches will ensue. If the true uplifting of our Nation is to occur then an impartial and just view should be taken of the affairs of the country. Doing the correct thing in the face of much criticism is difficult but necessary if leadership is to be had, and the correct thing to do is renegotiate the contracts. Those who have erred should be found out and justice for the country should prevail. So that others who are tempted to do the same will cower in the face of swift and just judgement by a just Nation. We can only hope that our future development will be that of a new and just Guyana whose true riches and fortunes lay within the moral integrity of our people and our leaders.

Yours faithfully,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana