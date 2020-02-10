Two overseas players in CONCACAF men’s U20, 20-member squad

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has selected a 20-member squad for the CONCACAF men’s U20 Qualifiers in Nicaragua from February 15th-23rd.
According to a release from the federation, the squad, which features two overseas players, comprises Goalkeepers:- Shawn Adonis, Ronaldo Blair, Defenders:- Nicholai Andrews, Kemule Batson, Joseph DeFreitas, Keanu Lawrence, Eric Moore, Marcus Wilson, Andre Mayers Midfielders:- Ravon Bailey, Javier George (overseas), Jamar Harrigan, Hutson Hazlewood (overseas), Joel Issaacs, Darron Niles, Threvon Pluck, Forwards:- Omari Glasgow, Dorwin George, Nicolas McArthur and Osafa Simpson.