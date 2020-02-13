ANSA McAl  keen on expanding here -visiting  CEO tells President

President David Granger this morning received a courtesy call from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Trinidad’s ANSA McAl Group of Companies, Anthony Sabga III who signalled the company’s interest in expanding its business here.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that Granger reiterated the Government’s position that Guyana is open for business and welcomes sister Caribbean states to its shores. The Head of State described Guyana as the “Hinterland of the Caribbean”.

“Guyana is open for business. We have always welcomed people from the Caribbean…we can produce anything the Caribbean needs and we welcome investors,” he said.

Sabga, who was appointed ANSA McAl’s CEO recently, said the company is keen on extending its range of services here, making mention of financial, automotive and construction services.

“We are a Caribbean conglomerate…We would like to further our existence in Guyana,” the ANSA McAl Group CEO said.

ANSA McAl has been operating in Guyana since July 1992.

Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams and Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar also attended the meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency, while Sabga was accompanied by Peter Hall, Sector Head-Beverage and Beverley Harper, Country Head ANSA McAl Group-Guyana.