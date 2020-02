Republic Bank is advising its customers that Visa OneCard transactions which were conducted online and via other banks’ point-of-sales terminals and ATMs during the period November 4, 2019 to December 31, 2019 are now being processed to accounts.

“We confirm that going forward, these transactions will be processed within the regular timeframe”, a statement from the bank said today.

It apologised for the delay and any inconvenience this may cause.