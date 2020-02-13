CDC hosts exercise to sharpen oil spill response capability

The Civil Defence Commission yesterday hosted an oil spill tabletop exercise the aim of which was to test and develop Guyana’s oil response capability.

A number of stakeholders were involved in the exercise which was held at the CDC’s headquarters on Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, George-town. The activity was described as a “command post” exercise where all the players within the different agencies identified and played their role. It is a part of a regional security exercise known as “Exercise Tradewinds” which contains a component for disaster response.

Tabletop exercises are discussion-based sessions where team members meet in an informal, classroom setting to discuss their roles during an emergency and their responses to a particular emergency situation. A facilitator guides participants through a discussion of one or more scenarios.