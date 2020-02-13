Pat Coates on board with Health ministry for Mash costumes

The Ministry of Public Health and designer Patricia ‘Pat’ Coates have confirmed their collaboration for Mashramani costume designs.

A number of bands are expected to be a part of the National Costume and Float Parade according to a representative, as part of the planning for the Golden Republic Jubilee. When the source was contacted by Stabroek News yesterday, this newspaper was told that the closing date for bands to join the parade would be on February 16, hence the number of bands expected to be on the streets come February 23rd is still not yet clear. However, it was stated that bands from Ministries and companies were definitely onboard.

The Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Agriculture, the Central Housing and Planning Authority and Guyana Water Incorporated were a few of the names mentioned.

SN was also told that a legendary designer would be working with one of the Ministries. Patricia Coates, a Guyanese-born designer, who is better known as Pat Coates, confirmed that she is the designer who will be creating costumes that ‘Reflect, Celebrate and Transform’, as the theme for the Golden Republic Jubilee celebrations.

Coates has made a name for herself with her evening gown and cocktail dress designs which embody eloquence and class. She told SN that she is very excited to be designing for the Ministry of Public Health’s Mash Band. When asked how she feels about the Golden Jubilee year, she gleefully responded “it’s our 50th, so we have to celebrate.” She also shared that she would definitely be a part of the scene on Mash Day.

But even with all her excitement for the joyous celebration, she says that the time feels short and she wishes there was more time to enjoy the celebrations.