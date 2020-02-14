Parties have to urgently address the exposure to flooding of our coastline

Dear Editor,

Recently published by National Geographic February 11th 2020, scientists utilizing the European Space Agency to monitor the changes in Antarctica have mentioned that we are at an increased risk of the sea level rising four feet in the future due to current substantial melting that will lead to the release of a significant amount of water from the Pine Island Glacier. Temperatures on the Antarctic Peninsula have also been recorded at 65 degrees Fahrenheit. With this and the recent coastal flooding in mind I reviewed the published manifesto material available from the various Parties and am surprised that they haven’t addressed with some urgency the exposure to flooding of our coastline.

The opportunity to develop the Essequibo-Potaro area, where a study (per Mr. Vieira’s letter on December 2nd 2019) for relocation/ development of the Capital has already been completed, should be addressed. This information should be reconfirmed and updated as soon as possible with the intent to act upon it in the near future. The current initiatives to provide housing support to squatters and the suggested land voucher programme can also be incorporated into the future long term actions associated with the area’s development.

The current level of urgency around this issue will only continue to increase as sea levels rise and the depletion of our resources progresses. We must all make the most of each dollar being spent. The associated cost of the dual development of Georgetown and Essequibo-Potaro needs to be determined before many of the projects proposed in the various manifestos can be properly prioritized. Many farmers and home owners are already losing on their investments due to the flooding on the coast.

Yours faithfully,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana