Pioneering Trinidad soca producer dies

(Trinidad Guardian) Pioneering Soca Producer Darryl Braxton, the man who made hits for Bunji Garlin and KMC, died yesterday.
Braxton’s death was confirmed on social media by his cousin and fellow producer Aaron “Track 7” Peters.
“On behalf of our family, we’d like to announce the passing of Darryl Braxton. His contribution to the music world and business community in the Caribbean was a monumental one so we open our arms and support each other at this time. We extend a heartfelt thanks to all who assisted over the last few years in the varying capacities,” said Peters in the social media post.
Braxton helped revolutionalise soca music by ushering Ragga Soca in the late 90s and early 2000s as he was the producer of breakthrough soca hits for Bunji Garlin and KMC when both artistes had been focused on dancehall music.
KMC broke into soca stardom after the Braxton produced “Bashment to Carnival” dominated airwaves and fetes during the 1998 Carnival season, and then convinced Garlin one year later to try his hand at soca culminating with the 1999 hit “Send Dem Riddim Crazy”.
Braxton continued to produce hits for various soca artistes including Iwer George’s Soca Monarch winning “Fete After Fete” in 2007.
KMC took to social media to pay tribute to his friend.
“Me and this brother grew up together, me and him together created a new style of soca in 1997 that was embraced by the youths and change the sound of soca with my first two hits (soca bashment and bashment to carnival) the name Daryl Braxton became a force in the business with a string of artistes and hit songs he produced starting from me then Bunji Garlin, Nadia Batson, just to name a few. He will live on through his music. Condolences to his family.. sleep well, my brother.”
Braxton had been ailing for several months leading up to his death.