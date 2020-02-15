Trinidad: Schoolgirls in hospital eating Valentine’s Day marijuana brownies

(Trinidad Express) The Child Protection Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is investigating three reports of children ingesting food items containing marijuana at schools in Central and North Trinidad.

The incidents occurred during Valentine’s Day celebrations at the schools.

A Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) media release stated that five secondary school pupils were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility at around midday on Friday. A pupil from a school in Couva was taken to the Couva District Hospital later that day.

The pupil had all eaten brownies infused with marijuana. The brownies were bought from a vendor outside the school.



The pupils were taken to the hospital where they were attended to and discharged.

In Northern Division one week ago two pupils consumed marijuana in a suck-a-bag.

Police were told that a child had purchased the item from a man she met on Instagram and subsequently made the purchase of two suck-a-bags for $50 at the Arima Dial. She then shared the item with a friend at school. The children were taken to seek medical attention and later discharged.