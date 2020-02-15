WDCA Golden Republic T20 bash bowls off

The West Demerara Cricket Association Golden Republic T20 bash bowled off Sunday with McGill Super Stars and Malvern Cricket Club recording victories.

At Bellvue Ground, McGill Defeated Christ Ambassadors by 80 runs.

After winning the toss and electing to take first strike in the 15-over affair, McGill raced to 150 for five with Azar Deen leading the charge with an unbeaten 48.

Deen added 41 from just 18 balls with Daniel Basdeo (27) while getting support from Abdul Razack (23) and Travis Persaud (13).

Kevin Paul picked up 2-17 and Emmanuel Martin 1-16 from three overs each.

Christ Ambassadors were uncomfortable against the Canal Number One’s spin heavy bowling unit on a slow wicket and were limited to 70 for six from their allotted overs.

Basdeo got the early breakthrough by uprooting Martin’s stumps in the third over. Christ Ambassadors slipped from 34 for two to 56 for five after 10 overs and with the required rate rising, they were unable to compensate.

Jay Benit top scored with 22 while Selwyn John managed 19. Deen (2-10) and Keshram Seyhodan (2-22) stifled their batting line up.

Also, Malvern Cricket Club defeated Rising Stars.