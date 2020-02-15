Self-taught artist Roann Pierre aims for perfection

Roann Pierre’s outstanding drawing makes it hard to believe that she is self-taught. Perfection is important to her and therefore her work is very detailed.

Though she was born at Charity on the Essequibo Coast, Roann grew up in Georgetown. She was always fascinated by art and dabbled until secondary school when she was able to explore the subject as she liked. Her art teacher Ayesha Scotland picked up on her talent and pushed Roann to challenge herself at every possible opportunity.

However, after completing secondary school, she took a break from art and found other interests. Then one day in 2017, she was bored enough to pick up a pen and draw. Surprised that she still had the skill, Roann began sketching something every day, honing her talent as she did so.