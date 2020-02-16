One small step in Guyana’s politics can lead to a giant leap for its future

The three political parties that invoked section 22 of the Representation of the People Act signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday setting out the principles on which both their pre- and post-election cooperation will be based. The invocation of section 22, for the first time in Guyana’s electoral history is one small step which can lead to a giant leap for Guyana’s future. The joinder of lists by the three political parties, A New and United Guyana (ANUG)—for which I am the presidential candidate—the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and The New Movement (TNM), under section 22 has now led to the unprecedented step of the signing of an MOU for political cooperation among the political parties which have joined together to form the combination of lists, an event among competing political parties that has never hitherto occurred in Guyana.