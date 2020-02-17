APNU+AFC failed completely on constitutional reform

Dear Editor,

Lest we forget!

APNU+AFC in their 2015 manifesto, promised wide-ranging constitutional reforms within 100 days of winning the Government.

This was the only responsibility of substance assigned to Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. Basil Williams headed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Constitutional Reform. This is a combination of incomparable ego & incompetence.

Five years later, not a single amendment to the Constitution was even drafted let alone implemented. After doing nothing for five years, Nagamootoo can be seen on the campaign trail manufacturing stories about how great he is, as he desperately tries to be relevant, shamelessly begging for a sinecure appointment should the Coalition win the elections.

Now they barefacedly come in 2020 with another manifesto promise of constitutional reform!!

Yours faithfully,

Anil Nandlall