Red Force slump to historic defeat

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force suffered a shocking collapse here yesterday morning to hand Barbados Pride their largest win in over a century, in their fifth round match of the Regional Four-Day Championship at Kensington Oval.

Resuming the day precariously poised on 48 for four in their second innings, Red Force survived only 86 more deliveries before folding meekly for a paltry 77, to slump to a humiliating 299-run defeat, three-quarters of an hour before lunch.

Twenty-three year-old fast bowler Keon Harding once again proved the visitors’ tormentor, wrecking the innings with his second five-wicket haul of the match.

Without a wicket the previous evening, the right-armer snatched all but one to fall to finish with five for 19 and match figures of 10 for 76.

Fellow speedster Chemar Holder added one wicket to his tally to end with three for 29 while Test seamer Kemar Roach finished with two for 28.

Opener Joshua DaSilva never added to his overnight 23 to emerge as the top-scorer while Akeal Hosein chipped in with 21, as Red Force lost their last six wickets for a mere 29 runs to crash to their fourth lowest total ever and the lowest against Pride at the historic venue.

For Red Force, it was their worst ever defeat by runs – coming on the heels of their heavy 219-run loss to Guyana Jaguars in the third round – and extending their winless streak in the tournament to three matches.

Harding struck with the first ball of the morning, gaining an lbw decision against DaSilva with a full length delivery which the right-hander played across.

In his next over with five runs added, he removed Yannick Cariah after the left-hander had added just one to his overnight 12, caught behind trying to evade a short delivery.

When Terrance Hinds (2) attempted an extravagant heave at Harding four overs later but managed only to sky a catch to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich running around to gully, it was clear the innings would not last behind the first session at 56 for seven.

The end then came swiftly with Bryan Charles brilliantly taken at leg slip by Shamarh Brooks without scoring off Harding, Hosein nicking one behind off Holder and Muhammad spectacularly losing his off-stump to Harding for three.