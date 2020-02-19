GRA, GPSU sign agreement for avoidance, settlement of labour disputes

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday signed an agreement for the avoidance and settlement of disputes.

The agreement, which recognised GPSU as the official body to represent employees of GRA, was signed yesterday in the boardroom of the Department of Labour, on Brickdam.

This development came just days after the process was delayed.

Commissioner-General of GRA Godfrey Statia during his brief remarks at the signing described the process as a “long, drawn out” one.