German visitor to Jamaica goes missing

(Jamaica Observer) Forty-five-year-old Christian Kampfer of an address in Germany has been reported missing since Monday, February 17.

Kampfer is of light complexion, medium built, and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Police reports are that Kampfer left Montego Bay to visit Fishermen’s Park in Long Bay, Portland and has not been seen or heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Kampfer’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Port Antonio Police Station at 876-955-1375, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.