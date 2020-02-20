Restoration fund to save City Hall launched

The Mayor and City Councillors of Georgetown yesterday launched the restoration fund for the complete rehabilitation of the historic City Hall building situated on the corner of Regent Street and Avenue of the Republic, in Georgetown.

At a launching event which was held on Regent Street, just outside the City Hall’s compound, stakeholders within the private sector, constituency councillors and members of the council’s administration gathered to hear of plans to have the landmark rehabilitated.

According to Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, in 2019, he along with councillors discussed the matter of the restoration of the building. Narine stated that a special committee was formed to pilot the restoration fund project and since then the committee has dedicated its energy and time to work towards saving the landmark.