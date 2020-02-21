Shonta Noel’s Crafted By Chey

If she concedes that her own pursuit of a career in creative disciplines arose out of being “first pushed by my mother,” Shonta Noel is quick to add that she had always been aware of the need “to be my own person” rather than to dwell “in the shadow of my mother.”

Mind you, there is no mistaking the high esteem in which Shonta holds her mother, Sonia, who has made her own waves in the local fashion industry. That, however, hardly precludes her from declaring with an unmistakable bluntness that whilst, with some persuasion from Sonia she had once paid an interest in fashion designing, that dalliance was brief. “I did not like it,” she declared. Afterwards, she was solely preoccupied with telling her own story.

These days Shonta runs her own ‘show’ as the proprietrix of Crafted By Chey, a 60-61 Croal Street establishment that specialises in the creation of ‘nice things’… event invitations, cake boxes, decorative party bags, customised and elaborately designed cake boxes and décor created to the particular tastes of her clients.