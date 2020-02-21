Duo accused of murdering ‘White Boy’ committed to stand trial

Shemar Moore and Kevin Rose were yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of Patrick Fraser, called ‘White Boy,’ who was gunned down while liming with friends at an abandoned house at Bagotstown last year.

At the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry into the murder charge against the men, Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty ruled that a prima facie case was made out against the two accused and committed them to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

The joint charge against them states that on May 9th, 2019, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, in the company of others, they murdered Fraser during the course or furtherance of a robbery. Fraser was shot twice in the attack.