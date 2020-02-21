Terri Lyons new Trinidad calypso monarch

(Trinidad Express) Terri Lyons is the 2020 National Calypso Monarch, having dethroned defending monarch, Ronaldo London who placed 12th.

Lyons performed, “Obeah” in the first round followed by, “Meghan My Dear” in the second.

The top three places were won by women, with Karene Asche taking second place, while Heather Mac Intosh came in third.

In a Facebook post, Lyons’ famous father Austin “Superblue” Lyons shared a photograph of him and his daughter, with a message of congratulations.

THE RESULTS

1st – Terri Lyons

2nd – Karene Asche

3rd – Heather McIntosh

4th – Brian London

5th – Donald Duane O’Connor

6th – Chalkdust

7th – Gypsy

8th – Rondell Donnawa

9th – Singing Sonia

10th – Kurt Allen

11th – Michelle Henry

12th – Ronaldo London