Terri Lyons new Trinidad calypso monarch

(Trinidad Express) Terri Lyons is the 2020 National Calypso Monarch, having dethroned defending monarch, Ronaldo London who placed 12th.
Lyons performed, “Obeah” in the first round followed by, “Meghan My Dear” in the second.
The top three places were won by women, with Karene Asche taking second place, while Heather Mac Intosh came in third.
In a Facebook post, Lyons’ famous father Austin “Superblue” Lyons shared a photograph of him and his daughter, with a message of congratulations.
THE RESULTS
1st – Terri Lyons
2nd – Karene Asche
3rd – Heather McIntosh
4th – Brian London
5th – Donald Duane O’Connor
6th – Chalkdust
7th – Gypsy
8th – Rondell Donnawa
9th – Singing Sonia
10th – Kurt Allen
11th – Michelle Henry
12th – Ronaldo London