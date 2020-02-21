GFF hosts refresher course for match officials, head coaches

In preparation for the start of season five of the Elite League, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) hosted a one-day refresher course and information session for the match officials and head coaches who will be participating in the event.

This was disclosed in a statement from the GFF. The referee’s session was held on Saturday at the National Track And Field Centre, Leonora and was attended by 21 officials. The course was facilitated by Member Association Instructors Ingram Johnson, Abdullah Hamid and Tyrone Tyrell. Among the areas covered and discussed were the changes to the laws of the game, understanding the Offside and Misconduct rules and the importance of fitness.