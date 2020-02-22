Programme to offer ‘second chance’ for juveniles closer to reality

A programme that seeks to have issues involving children who come in conflict with the law resolved outside of the formal court system is expected to be operationalised soon.

In continuing to implement the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act 2018, the Ministry of Public Security and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which will formalise partnerships between state and non-state actors in providing “diversionary measures” for children who come in contact with the law.

The MOU, which Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan described as a “model one,” will be signed next Tuesday by UNICEF and Director of Juvenile Justice, Orin Boston.