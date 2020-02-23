Sea turtle rescued off Kitty seashore

A juvenile green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) was rescued last week after becoming trapped in a fishing net in the vicinity of the Kitty seawall.

According to the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), the turtle was caught last Tuesday by a few enthusiastic fisherfolk and was subsequently rescued by Sean Gonsalves, an animal rights activist who immediately contacted the relevant agencies.

In a statement, the PAC noted that government agencies with responsibility for monitoring sea turtles, including the commission and the Guyana Wildlife Conservation Management Commission (GWCMC), partnered with the WWF-Guianas, the Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS), the University of Guyana and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard to ensure the animal was rescued and released safely.