Hard time at Ogle Airport

Dear Editor,

Every now and then you have these encounters in Guyana that lay bare the reality of the level at which we operate compared to our CARICOM sister states. Case in point: I recently took a LIAT flight from the Ogle ‘International’ Airport. After having my suitcase scanned by the scanner, I was told that I needed to have it manually searched. I accepted without complaining. I asked the young customs officer, who politely introduced himself and asked if I had packed my bag, if something was triggered. He responded that I had several packages in my suitcase and apparently drugs from Guyana is sent in square packages. I was confused since I had no packages in my bag. I decided not to question my sanity since my bag was never out of my sight and I alone packed it. The manual check revealed that it was books for my son travelling with me. Who are these drug traffickers that are taking drugs in neatly packed packages in their suitcases? They must be the least innovative drug traffickers in the world. It then became clear to me why bags and suitcases are subjected to further security checks as soon as you get off the plane in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

After customs, I was then accosted by an immigration officer who said that my child’s passport was damaged and apparently was contemplating whether I will be able to travel on it. I was not aware that it was damaged. I pointed out that we recently travelled to the US and I did not have any issues. He conferred with a colleague and I was advised that I can travel but I may be given a “hard time” by the immigration officers in Barbados. The mischievous side of me wanted to point out that Barbados had replaced their immigration officers with kiosks and as such, I did not have to speak to them as I was presently wasting my time doing. I decided to not jeopardise my trip and also let him luxuriate in his ignorance.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address provided)