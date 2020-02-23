Emrit, Hemraj, Imlach spur Renegades to victory

Rayad Emrit’s 4-25 followed up by blistering innings from Chandrapaul Hemraj and Tevin Imlach, piloted Rutherford Renegades to an eight wicket win over Hetmyer Hurricanes Friday night at the National Stadium, Providence in the Golden Republic T20 Bash.

Heavy smoke drifting across the international venue did not discourage the around 2000 fans who joined in the joint venture between the Guyana Cricket Board and the Ministry of Social Cohesion in celebration of Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary.

The vocal crowd witnessed Renegades winning the toss and inserting Hurricanes, who were kept quiet, posting 140 for nine from their allotted overs. Renegades in reply reached 144 for two with 17 balls to spare, becoming one million dollars riche in the process.