Nine foreigners fined, ordered deported for illegally leaving Guyana

Nine foreign nationals, comprising six Haitian citizens and three Cuban citizens, were fined and ordered de-ported last Friday after they admitted to illegally departing from Guyana.
With the aid of interpreters, the six Haitians – Jean Dony Marcelus, Lilens Sean, Ilnord Mission, Loune Saint Georges, Miglande Jean-Simon and Marie Lovelle Isme – and the three Cubans – Raul Rodrigues, Carlos Jimenez and Lazaro Lopez – all pleaded guilty to separate charges when they were brought before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown. Magistrate McGusty fined them each $30,000 and ordered them deported.