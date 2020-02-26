GPL contractor shocked while working near transmission line

A private contractor was yesterday shocked while carrying out works for the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL).

According to a GPL release, at 12:31hrs yesterday, private contractors were working within the vicinity of the L2 transmission line between the Old Sophia Substation and the Golden Grove Substation when the equipment being used came into contact with the L2 transmission line. A contractor, Michael Ifill consequently suffered an electrical shock and sustained injuries. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted and is receiving medical treatment.