Pakistan hoping to exploit Windies’ penchant for hitting big

CANBERRA, Australia, CMC – When Pakistan go up against West Indies in their first match of this year’s Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup today, they plan to make the Caribbean side’s proclivity for hitting big work in their favour.

All-rounder Nida Dar said that after watching the Windies play Thailand in their tournament opener last weekend and seeing them struggle to rotate strike against the newcomers, she believes her side can capitalize on the six-hitting bravado of the Windies Women.

“West Indies want to show their skills, because they are strong, and hit a boundary from every ball,” said Nida.

“They were very disturbed by the pace Thailand bowled to them. Slower balls and variations can be very helpful for us against them as they try to hit hard every time. Maybe in our match they’ll adapt to conditions and try to rotate the strike. Asian teams are giving tough times to everyone at the World Cup and our spinners will try to do the same.”

The Bismah Maroof-led squad have an average age of 25 and fewer combined caps than all the T20 World Cup teams apart from Sri Lanka and Thailand.

But Nida, whose Big Bash League experience with Sydney Thunder will be crucial for her side, is confident she and her teammates have what it takes.

“Our youth is the best thing about our team. West Indies won’t know all of our players and some of them will be a surprise package,” said the 33-year-old.

“I’m in a team of very talented players with a mix of senior and junior players. I hope they’re looking forward to playing at the World Cup. We just want to show our skills.”