Melana Hudson – fashioning a hobby into a business

Not everyone has had the opportunity to transform a passion into a full-fledged business enterprise, so that for all the challenges that she has had to face in the process of so doing, Melana Hudson concedes not just that she is privileged to enjoy the best of both worlds but that she never fails to count her blessings.

M&H designs is situated at Crane on the West Coast of Demerara. The concept was fashioned out of boredom, during her sojourn in Trinidad and Tobago when her full-time job was not sufficient to fill her day. By uncanny coincidence, her sister, who had also been living in Trinidad and Tobago had upped and gone back to Guyana leaving a perfectly good sewing machine lying idle in the home.