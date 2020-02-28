Municipal abattoir damaged by falling crane

The Georgetown Municipal Abattoir yesterday afternoon sustained significant damage after a crane collapsed onto the building.
Just around 14:50 hours, a crane belonging to John Fernandes Limited, came into contact with a section of the roof of the abattoir located at Water Street. When Stabroek News visited the area, caution tape had already been placed at the entrance of the abattoir and was also blocking the small passageway south of the building. Shards of broken glass from windows of the building could be seen around the perimeter.