Trinidad: Fight over woman ends in bizarre death

(Trinidad Express) A fight over a woman during ‘las lap’ Carnival celebrations has led to the death of a Chaguanas man.

Vicky “Avy” Baldeo, 28, was attempting to flee from a group of men beating him when he was struck by a vehicle.

Baldeo, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, succumbed to his injuries at hospital on Friday.

A police report said that around midnight on Tuesday, Baldeo was liming with a group of men near a shop in the vicinity of Scott Street and Southern Main Road, Enterprise.

Baldeo and the men got into an altercation and they to beat him.

As he attempted to escape the attack, Baldeo ran into the road and was struck by a vehicle.

Baldeo was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. Mount Hope.

He was warded in serious condition.

Chaguanas police obtained camera footage of the incident and detained four suspects.

Initially, detectives were investigating a case of grievous bodily harm, however since the victim has died the charge has escalated to manslaughter.

Baldeo’s mother, Neela Baldeo, said her son was attacked by men he knew.

She said her son was employed as a driver for Balchan’s Wrecking Service in Chaguanas.

“All of them were his friends. Even the ones that beat him were his friends. Those are people that he helped them in life. He used to help them in different ways, like with transport”, said the mother.

“That night he and all of his friends were liming near a shop. His friend from school sells pies and sandwiches there and my son went to lime with him, he accustomed going there. He does talk with everybody there”, the mother said.

I don’t know how my son got involved but I know the girl caused all of this, that she was the reason for the fight. She and her boyfriend were fighting and somehow my son got involved and some men ganged up on him. They started to beat him and he started to run. A vehicle was coming down the road and my son got hit. The police got camera footage on it”, she said.

“I am afraid for my life and I didn’t go and ask many questions at the scene where it happened. I think those men were jealous of him. It was his own friends who beat him. My son used to try to help his friends, help everybody”, said the mother.

An autopsy was expected to be done on Friday at the Forensic Science Centre.

Officers of Chaguanas CID and Homicide Region III are investigating.