One of Guyana’s leading cyclists, Jamual John, recently departed to ply his trade in the United States of America with the intention of transferring his success onto the international circuit.

John, who will be riding for Team Foundation in New York, told Stabroek Sport yesterday that his aim is to impress his new club by climbing the podium steps as many times as possible.

The 23 year-old national cyclist stated that in “his first big break” his intention is to win as much races as possible.