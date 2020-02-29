Lucrative inter-village football tourney set for March

Sports Extra Promotions in collaboration with the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) will stage an inter-village tournament during the month of March.

“Prizes will be awarded to the top four villages and it is anticipated that this tournament would re-ignite the inter village rivalry on and off the field of play,” a release from the Sports Extra Promotions stated. Over one million dollars cash and other incentives will be up for grabs.

According to the release, registration commences tomorrow and ends March 11.