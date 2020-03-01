-at PPP/C final rally

Seeking a return to power following a narrow defeat at the 2015 elections, PPP/C Presidential Candi-date Irfaan Ali yesterday pledged to “make things right again” and vowed better governance of the petroleum sector as he appealed for votes at the party’s final rally before tomorrow’s polls.

“…it is your hard work that will give us an opportunity to fix things and after March 2, with your votes we will be fixing the wrong and making things right again,” said Ali to the thousands of supporters gathered at the Lusignan market tarmac.

Tomorrow’s general and regional elections are the most consequential in a half-century of independence with billions at stake as Guyana begins to reap the windfall from massive oil deposits offshore. With poor showings at the last two elections, the PPP/C is seeking to claw back support and gain enough votes to obtain a majority in parliament.

Though Ali nominally leads the ticket, it is PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo who has controlled the party and the campaign, even shielding Ali, who is facing criminal charges, from news media interviews. Ali, a former Minister of Housing, is currently facing 19 fraud charges over the allocation of house lots to fellow Cabinet members and other persons in the Pradoville 2 Housing Scheme during his tenure as minister. He has also been dogged by questions about

the authenticity of his academic qualifications. Jagdeo, a two-term president who remains popular with the PPP/C base, has been the face of the campaign, oftentimes overshadowing Ali.

At yesterday’s rally, Ali pleaded with supporters to throw their votes behind the PPP/C as they seek to reclaim a parliamentary majority and begin a new journey of transformation for the country.

Despite a late start, thousands of supporters created an electric atmosphere as they waved and danced to party jingles that were remixed from trending Soca songs. Ali received his loudest welcome yet from a crowd, which also stuck around to listen as he spoke. At past rallies, before the presidential hopeful concluded his speech, supporters would leave.

Expressing confidence of victory at tomorrow’s polls, Ali told supporters that they will be voting for better governance and management of the resources in the emerging oil and gas sector.

Jagdeo had earlier told the crowd that during their first week in office, if successful at the polls, they will invite the oil companies and seek a better deal for the country.

“So next week when Irfaan Ali is the president, the oil companies will have to come back and talk about a fairer deal for Guyanese and those who did wrong things, they will have to pay the penalty too,” Jagdeo said. He had told supporters that the country could have benefited from better terms under the oil deal with ExxonMobil. “They sold us out on the oil and gas sector… we lost at least 15 million Guyana dollars for every woman, man and child…so the only party that will correct this, the only party that will fix this contract and bring back the benefit to all Guyanese is the People’s Progressive Party,” Jagdeo asserted.

‘Guyanese line’

As he sought to position himself to lead a united and law-abiding Guyana, Ali said that after March 2, there is a task to build a Guyana for every Guyanese. He called for unity and said that coalition supporters will also be welcomed to the party and they will move Guyana forward together.

“Every single supporter of APNU+AFC need not worry because the struggles of the PPP and the struggles of the supporters is not only for themselves but for every Guyanese and you [coalition supporters] will be welcomed and are welcomed to join. Let our party be the unifying face, let our party be the unified voices. Let the strength of brotherhood, strength of unity, strength of prosperity be the foundation of the People’s Progressive Party,” Ali said, as he pledged to restore dignity and build trust and national unity among Guyanese.

Further pushing his message of unity, Ali said that there will be no racial lines for persons who are looking to acquire house lots and jobs. He stated that there will be one line, the “Guyanese line.”

Ali has faced accusations of favouring one group over the other during his tenure as Housing Minister.

Before reiterating the PPP/C plan for the country should they return to office, Ali told supporters that it is their hard work that have presented the opportunity “to fix our country.” In the same breath, he announced that they will return jobs lost under this government.

Ali also announced that he will lead Guyana into an era with a diverse and strong economy, which will see stronger partnerships with key development partners from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union. These developments, he told supporters, will enhance and create an environment that will allow Guyanese to live positive and successful lives.

He said too that more investment will come to Guyana as his government has a plan to bring inves-tors from the industrial manufacturing sectors by introducing cheaper electricity through the return of the Amaila Falls hydropower project and another avenues.

The presidential candidate emphasised that a vote for his party will mean that they are voting for greater transparency and accountability and a government that will reprioritise its expenditure to reflect the needs of the people. He said that they will be voting for improved health care, social programmes, and safer communities, along with the creation of jobs.

“The government responses have been nothing… we are going to fix this. We have make our productive sectors work again by bring back those jobs, by recapitalising them, by giving them incentives, by removing the burden of taxes and getting them back to production. We have to work hand in hand with investors in forestry, mining, rice and bauxite and [the] financial sector. We have to sit everyone down around a table and we have to build a framework for success, profitability, higher paying jobs…and a productive sector that works for a better Guyana. That is you are voting for,” Ali said, telling supporters that these elections are too important to be taken for granted.

“…we have a role and responsibility to fix what they took away from our brothers and sisters by voting solidly for the People’s Progressive Party,” he emphasised, pointing to the loss of jobs which resulted from the closure of sugar estates, among other things.

‘Rubberstamp’

Meantime, Jagdeo said that the five years away from government has made the party stronger and presented an opportunity to allow them to reenergise themselves.

He told supporters that they have been doing everything in their power to ensure that there are free and fair elections and even met with Commissioner of Police Leslie James to ensure that the force is prepared and ready to monitor the events of election day.

Jagdeo did not pass up the opportunity to criticise the David Granger administration for it failures over the last five years. He lashed out at the government for taking credit for completing projects started under the PPP/C.

“They can’t go to a rally and say what they did. This road [the East Coast Demerara road expansion project] is a PPP project. Their achievements is $600 million missing from Durban Park,” he said.

Prime Ministerial Candidate, retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, told the crowd that he will not be a Prime Minister who will be seen as a “rubberstamp” and cutting ribbons. Speaking above the resounding cheers from supporters, he said should they be victorious, he will work along with Ali to deliver a reformed army and police force, and create policies for safer communities.

“I will not be a rubberstamp…I will be the number one supporter of the next president of Guyana who will bring transformational development, a lot of innovations and visionary leadership and I will be there to help lead the development in all of Guyana,” Phillips said to more cheers.

Phillips, who entered the political arena in January, said to supporters that a vote for the party means Guyana will move forward under Ali’s leadership.

“This government had their time, it is our time now… give us your vote. We don’t want to go backwards, we want to move forward with the PPP/C,” Phillips said in his final plea to supporters.