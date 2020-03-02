Guns, ammo found in tenant’s apartment

The owner of Sweet Sunnah Guyana, on Thursday took the witness stand to lead his defence before Magistrate Rondell Weaver in the trial for two charges set to begin this year.

Businessman Aundre Singh, who is currently serving a sentence for possessing and trafficking cocaine, on Thursday testified that firearms and ammunition found at his property belonged to a tenant, whom he says never resurfaced after the discovery.

Singh, of Lot 779 Section B, Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme, is currently serving a three-and-a-half year prison sentence after he and another man, Clifford Gouveia, 60, were found guilty of trafficking over 12 pounds in 2018. He was also sentenced to one year in jail for possession of 6.6 grammes of cocaine.