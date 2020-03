Voters turned out in their numbers across Region Six yesterday to cast their votes to select the country’s next government in a process that saw early balloting and few issues.

Rafi Clements, 69, of Port Mourant, who is a wheelchair user due to an accident that occurred some 15 years ago, was among the early voters.

Clement described voting as “smooth, quiet and peaceful,” although he did not make it into his polling station, which could not accommodate his wheelchair.