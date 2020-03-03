CAL says monitoring coronavirus situation

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) yesterday said that it is continuing to monitor and respond to the situation regarding COVID-19 – the coronavirus which is weeping across the globe.

CAL’s statement comes in the wake of coronavirus cases in the Caribbean – the Dominican Republic, St Martin and Saint Barthélemy.

The airline said that while authorities have not issued travel restrictions to its destinations, CAL is committed to the health and safety of both its crewmembers and customers, and is working with health and security officials to keep updated and to ensure that it continues to implement best practice.