Hospitals can be held medically negligent through actions of employees -Ramkarran

As doctors can be held liable for negligent acts or omissions they may have committed, which result in injury/death to their patients, so too can hospitals, through the negligence of their employees.

In laying a claim against a hospital for being negligent, it is important to know what has to be proved—the elements to be established and satisfied.

This was stated by attorney-at-law Kamal Ramkarran in an address to doctors and other medical professionals at a continuing medical education seminar held by the Medical Council of Guyana three Sundays ago at the National Cultural Centre.