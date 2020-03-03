Feuding women hospitalised after Tiger Bay brawl

Four women are now hospitalised after they wounded each other in an armed altercation yesterday morning in Tiger Bay.

The women, who police say have had an ongoing feud which began about a year ago, were all armed with bladed weapons during a brawl, which occurred at Quamina Street, between Carmichael and Holmes streets, Cummingsburg.

The Guyana Police Force, in a press release, identified the injured women as Shavel Accra, 35, of Lot 92 Block ‘E’ South Sophia, her cousin Toshawn Giles, 25, of Lot 28 Holmes Street, South Cummingsburg, and sisters Niketa Lewis, 21, and Stacyann Chandra, both of Lot 12 ‘A’ Queen Street, South Cummingsburg.