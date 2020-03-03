Mother testifies on behalf of accused in murder of missing Prospect woman

The mother of murder accused Davendra Ramdial took the witness stand last Friday to testify on his behalf.

Based on a request by Ramdial, who is leading his defence, Nirajani Dhanauth was allowed to testify on his behalf.

Upon completion of Dhanauth’s testimony, Magistrate Fabayo Azore adjourned the matter until March 20, when she is expected to rule in the case.

Savory, a resident of 222 Last Street, Prospect, East Bank Demerara, was reportedly last seen leaving her apartment on August 29th, 2016.

Her sister, Vanessa Ramcharran, last spoke to her on the same day she went missing and Savory had informed her that she was going to buy credit for her electricity meter. Savory subsequently returned home and topped up the meter and the landlady said she saw her leave again. A missing person’s report was subsequently made at the Providence Police Station. The ensuing investigation resulted in Ramdial being arrested and charged with the crime.