Accused in missing Prospect woman’s murder freed due to insufficient evidence

Nearly four years after being charged with the murder of Shawnette Savory, who went missing in 2016, the charge against her alleged murderer has been discharged due to insufficient evidence.

Davendra Ramdial, 35, also known as ‘Duckman’, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on August 30, 2016, at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Savory.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge was presided over by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.