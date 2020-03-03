Victoria man charged over false licence plate

A man was asked to post $80,000 bail last Friday after he denied using a fraudulent licence plate on a car.

Nailasie Johnson, 22, of Lot 68 Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who read him the charge of using an imitation of an identity mark.

It is alleged that on November 30, 2019, on Regent Street, Johnson was in a dark blue 212 car, bearing the licence plate number PYY 1220. A man driving a similar vehicle with the same licence plate noticed Johnson’s vehicle and alerted a police officer. Johnson was arrested as a result.