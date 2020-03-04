Gary Best charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Former Chief of Staff of the GDF, Gary Best who allegedly struck down and killed cyclist Jude Bentley one month ago was released on a total of $500,000 bail this morning after he was charged with death by dangerous driving and another offence.

Best, of Sparendaam, ECD, was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge that alleges that on February 8th at Clive Lloyd Drive, ECD, he drove motor car PRR 812, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Bentley.

Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan objected to Best being granted bail after the charge was read. He told the Magistrate that based on the prevalence of the offence, the penalty it attracts and the results of a breathalyzer test which showed that Best had been over the legal limit at the time of the incident, he was objecting to Best being released on bail.

However attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who represented Best, was successful with his application for bail. He told the court that Best had been a member of the Guyana Defence Force for over 34 years. He also said that his client had been a presidential adviser at the time of the incident but that his position has since been suspended and that was Best’s decision. The Magistrate after listening to the Prosecutor and the attorney’s case, released Best on $500,000 bail. The matter was adjourned until March 17th.

Best was then taken to the traffic court where he appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released on self-bail for this charge and was advised to make his next appearance at the court on March 21st.