Nalisa engrossed in animal rescue mission

Nalisa Mohabir, a school teacher of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara became an animal activist because she could not bear to see them suffer and currently shares her home with several cats that she has rescued.

She has helped countless others and is also caring for six dogs, five of which she rescued, a turtle as well as a talking parrot that has been in the family for many years.

She always loved animals but recalled that she began her rescue mission in 2012 when she saw a kitten crying desperately by the roadside.