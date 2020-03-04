Sri Lankan men fined for illegally entering Guyana

Two Sri Lankan nationals were yesterday fined and ordered deported after they admitted to illegally entering Guyana.

Preshaun Kumar, 24, and Aru Rugam, 36, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge against them stated that on February 28, 2020, at Springlands, Corentyne, they entered Guyana by sea without the proper consent of an immigration officer.

The police prosecutor informed the court that ranks stationed at the Mabura Police Outpost conducted a stop and search exercise on a Route 94 minibus headed to the Lethem district. Upon thorough examination of the occupants of the minibus and their documents, they found that the two men had no valid documentation to show that they had entered the country legally.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charge and were fined $40,000 each and ordered deported.