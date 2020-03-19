Five Sri Lankan nationals fined for illegal entry, ordered deported

Five Sri Lankans were fined and ordered deported on Tuesday after the court heard that they entered the country thinking it was part of Suriname.

A group of four Sri Lankan men and a Sri Lankan woman faced an illegal entry charge on Tuesday, March 17th when they were brought before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 63 Beach, Corentyne, they entered Guyana by sea and ‘disembarked’ without the consent of an immigration officer.